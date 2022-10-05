BOZEMAN, Mont. - For two hours on Wednesday the Bridger Market Cenex on 7th Avenue lowered their gas to prices from two years ago.

It was to help folks in the area out while also highlighting how bad inflation has gotten in the last couple years.

Folks ere very happy to wait in the hour long lines because some were saving upwards of $100.

Senator Steve Daines was also apart of the event and went around and spoke to those filling up about how this will help them and what needs to be done to get back to these prices.

The event organizer was Americans for Prosperity and their legislative director Henry Kriegel sias they chose this gas station because it's an independently and family owned gas station and knew the previous owner.

One recipient of the cheap gas said this will help them out for a few weeks and won't have to worry about gas or food.

"When I travel across Montana, I hear the number one issue is the price of gas and the price of groceries," said Senator Daines.