BLACKFEET NATION, Mont. - The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council is offering two rewards of $10,000 each for information leading to the location of Arden Pepion or Leo Wagner.

Three-year-old Arden Pepion has been missing from the Blackfeet area since April 22, when she and her uncle were reportedly practicing shooting near Joe Show East Road in the Two Medicine area.

Arden's Uncle HaHaax Vielle said he noticed Arden wasn't near him and saw her footprints leading to the river.

On June 16, Vielle and his girlfriend, Kimberly Higgins, were charged in connection to her disappearance.

Leo Wagner, 26, has been missing since April 27 when he was last seen near West Shore Road outside of St. Mary.

