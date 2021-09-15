MISSOULA, Mont. - The Historical Museum has cancelled the Fall Harvest Festival and Apple Day at the Fort due to COVID-19.
HMFM said they decided to cancel the event, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26, after seeking guidance from the Missoula City-County Health Department and talking with HMFM staff and volunteers.
HMFM said in a release cancelling the event was a tough decision due to the efforts needed to mitigate the virus and keep the site safe being unattainable.
"On behalf of the staff, volunteers, and Boards of the Historical Museum we are disappointed that we are unable to do the event this year, but we look forward to a time in the future when Covid-19 is behind us, and we can again gather and celebrate our rich Western Montana History," HFM said in the release.
The museum remains open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.