Pioneer League Baseball

It's one of the best rivalries in the Pioneer League!

The Paddleheads and the Voyagers do battle on the diamond tomorrow in Great Falls.

After losing two straight games to the Paddleheads in Missoula, the Voyagers are hoping some home cooking can change their fortunes.

Tickets are on sale now, and it's Dog Days at the stadium, so bring your pup and enjoy the game!

First pitch is at 7 p.m.

Farmer's Market

The Gallatin County Farmer's Market returns tomorrow in Bozeman, featuring artisans, vendors with local meats, fruit, vegetables, sweet treats and much more.

You can stop by the Farmer's Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

Livestock Sale

In Missoula, the 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale is happening tomorrow at the Western Montana Fair.

Organizers say many options are available that do not require you to buy an entire project animal.

The sale starts at 8 a.m. at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

