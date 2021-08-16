3 things for tomorrow:
Student Loan Payment Pause
Some good news for Montanans still paying off their student loans: a pause on federal student loan payments has been extended again.
This time, the pause extends to next year.
Balances were initially suspended in March 2020 during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pause was set to expire the end of September, but it is now extended to until the end of January 2022.
Tomorrow, we'll break down the impacts on your future student loan payments.
Tuesday Farmer's Market
The Tuesday evening farmer's market is back tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at the XXX's on North Higgins Street in Missoula.
It's the city's longest running farmer's market, now in its 49th year.
The even is up and running every Tuesday evening, from now through September.
Congressional Redistricting
Get an inside look at Census data from 2020 and how it impacts Montana's future elections.
Tomorrow, we're sitting in with the Montana redistricting commission to learn how they plan to draw state and congressional districts.