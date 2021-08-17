3 things for tomorrow:
Paint Missoula Maroon
School is almost back in session and the University of Montana needs your help painting Missoula maroon.
UM volunteers will be handing out over 1,000 "Griz Kits" next week, which includes flags, yard signs, banners, window decals and more to univeristy-district neighbors and hundreds of businesses across Missoula.
It's all in an effort to help welcome a new class of Grizzlies to town later this month.
Tomorrow, we'll take you inside school spirit preparations and how you can get involved.
Movie at the Mausoleum
Tomorrow, don't miss the 7th Annual Movie at the Mausoleum and Classic Car Show in Great Falls.
This year's movie selection is "Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo!"
The movie will begin at 7 p.m. in the Hillcrest Lawn Chapel.
The Great Falls Lion's Club will provide concessions throughout the evening with proceeds going to local charity.
Biden Addresses Vaccine Rollout
We're tracking headlines from beyond the Big Sky with President Biden expected to address the nation's vaccine rollout tomorrow.
This comes as new hospital admissions for people with COVID-19 in their 30s reach a record rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC blames the Delta variant for the increase in younger people being hospitalized due to COVID-19.