Three things for tomorrow:
1. Bacon and Beer Fest
The Bacon and Brew Fest is happening tomorrow in the heart of downtown Missoula.
The festival will have music, local food vendors, goodies, and of course, bacon and brew!
It all starts tomorrow at 4 p.m. in Caras Park.
2. Country Jam
Make sure to bring you camping gear, best dancing boots and all your friends for one incredible party in Three Forks tomorrow.
The Headwaters Country Jam is back, featuring dozens of your favorite country artists.
There are still some tickets available, and you can find those on the Country Jam's website.
3. Alliance for Youth Hope Fest
Finally, a different kind of party is happening in Great Falls tomorrow.
The Alliance for Youth is hosting their second annual Back to School Hope Fest.
The organization is helping kids get ready for school with free haircuts, school supplies, immunizations and health and dental screenings from noon to 6 p.m.
They'll also be offering sports physicals for $30.