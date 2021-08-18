Three things for tomorrow:
1. Safe Landing Missoula
An influx of refugees flee to the United States from Afghanistan and it's all hands on deck for one local organization.
Soft Landing Missoula focuses on building a sustainable effort to help refugees integrate and thrive well into the future.
Their work is critical in the coming months as U.S. military flights evacuate thousands from Afghanistan where the Taliban has quickly taken control.
Tomorrow, we'll learn how Soft Landing Missoula plans to help.
2. Hurricane Grace
Cancun is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Grace.
The storm is barreling toward Mexico, threatening to bring with it hurricane force winds, life-threatening rip tides, storm surge and up to a foot of rain.
Grace has sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.
It's expected to reach Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula tomorrow morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
3. NYC Fire Help
Firefighters with the New York City Fire Department are on the way to lend a helping hand to understaffed fire crews here in Montana.
Tomorrow, hear from the incoming crews as they touch down in the Treasure State and learn where they're heading.