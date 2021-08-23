Three Things for Tomorrow:
New York Governor Sworn In
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor.
Today marked Governor Andrew Cuomo's official last day in office.
His resignation takes effect at 11:59 p.m.
Cuomo announced his resignation two weeks ago.
He was facing impeachment after the state attorney general released a report, finding he sexually harassed 11 women.
Cuomo has denied all allegations.
School Budget
Missoula County Public Schools are facing budget cuts heading into the new school year.
This year's budget is based on last year's enrollment numbers, which saw a decline of about 300 students.
We look into how this is impacting MCPS students tomorrow.
Farmer's Market
The Tuesday evening Farmer's Market is back tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at the XXXs on North Higgins Street in Missoula.
It is the city's longest running farmer's market, now in its 49th year.
The event runs every Tuesday evening now through September.