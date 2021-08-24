Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Vaccine Rollout
There's a statewide push to get more Montanans vaccinated.
Health officials are hoping Pfizer's full approval from the FDA this week will help ease concerns from people who have been hesitant to get the vaccine.
The full FDA approval has only been granted for those ages 16 and older.
Tomorrow, we'll take a look at how local health officials plan to meet the demand for more vaccines.
2. Out to Lunch
Missoulians can take part in the annual Wednesday tradition of Out to Lunch Downtown in Caras Park.
Happening every Wednesday through the summer, food trucks and breweries will be on-hand to provide good food and drinks, alongside live music.
Tomorrow's event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3. Restaurant Donations
Find out how a big donation from a local business is helping firefighters across the state of Montana.
Tomorrow, we hear from crews on the fire lines, and learn how you can help give back to our hometown heroes.