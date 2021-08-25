Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Downtown Tonight
Don't miss "Downtown Tonight" happening in Missoula's Caras Park.
You can grab a bite to eat from any of the 12 food trucks, hear live music and grab a cold drink from the Badlander, who's running the bar all summer.
The fun runs from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Masks are welcome but not required.
2. Teacher Meet and Greet
Bozeman students and their families are welcome to drop off school supplies and say hello to their new teacher at Hyalite Elementary School tomorrow.
The Meet and Greet runs from 3-4 p.m.
Afterward, students can head outside and start working on their class beautification project.
3. Train Fires
We're looking into some questions from our viewers when it comes to fires started by trains, specifically in the Gallatin Valley.
That is where several brush fires have broken out along I-90, putting a stop to traffic and coming close to a few buildings.
Tomorrow, learn what Montana Rail Link is doing to make sure it doesn't happen again.