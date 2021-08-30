Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Ida Folo
We continue to track the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ida.
Tomorrow, New York Task Force One and New York City's Urban Search and Rescue Team will be on the ground to help in Louisiana.
By the request of FEMA, 83 New York emergency personnel are en route.
They are brining an array of rescue capabilities, including four swift water rescue boats and a team of six canine search and rescue dogs.
2. MAFB Vaccines
Over the weekend, officials at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls began administering the Pfizer vaccine to personnel.
This comes after the defense department issued new guidance mandating the FDA approved vaccine.
Tomorrow, we'll sit down with officials for an update on the military's vaccine rollout.
3. Missoula Farmer's Market
The Tuesday evening Farmer's Market is back tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at the XXXs on North Higgins Street in Missoula.
It's the city's longest running Farmer's Market, now in its 49th year.
The event is up and running every Tuesday evening now through September.