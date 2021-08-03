3 things for tomorrow:
Air Quality
"Don't expect the wildfire smoke to go away anytime soon." The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued that alert for a large swath of the state until further notice.
In the meantime, the White House is urging states to speed up rental assistance payments and to pass their own eviction bans.
Eviction Moratorium
President Joe Biden is leaving it up to the CDC to announce the details of a new Eviction Moratorium after the federal freeze expired over the weekend.
President Biden says the new moratorium will cover close to 90% of Americans who are renters.
In the meantime, the White House is urging states to speed up rental assistance payments and to pass their own eviction bans.
One Year Since Beirut Explosion
Tomorrow marks one year since Beirut's deadly port explosion.
Critics say it's too soon for a memorial because no one's been brought to justice over what happened.
Tomorrow: The official investigation into the blast and why hundreds of tons of dangerous chemicals sat in the port, unattended for years.