NFL
NFL

3 things for tomorrow:

NFL on Fox

NFL pre-season football is back on Fox Montana!

The first pre-season game of the year, the Hall of Fame Game, will air tomorrow night, featuring the two most historic franchises in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio.

Pregame coverage starts on Fox Montana at 5 p.m., with 6 p.m. kickoff.

You can join us every Thursday night during the NFL season.

Downtown Tonight

Don't miss 'Downtown Tonight,' happening tomorrow in Missoula's Caras Park.

You can grab a bite to eat from any of the 12 food trucks, hear live music and get a cold drink from the Badlander, who's running the bar all summer.

The fun runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Masks are welcome, but not required.

Montana State Fair

There's only a few days left to enjoy the Montana State Fair happening in Great Falls.

The fair has everything, from rides, to livestock shows, photo exhibits, and of course, incredible fair food.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Montana State Fair, so don't miss your chance to enjoy the fun until Aug. 7.

Tags

News For You