Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * Affected area: Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). Fire Zone 109 (Bitterroot). Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: Dangerous conditions due to strong and erratic outflow winds along with new fire starts are possible, particularly for areas that did not see significant rainfall over the last few days. * Thunderstorms: A mix of wet and dry storms will develop in the early afternoon, with several waves of storms possible into Thursday evening. * Outflow Winds: Widespread outflow winds of 25-40 mph are anticipated. Stronger storms could produce winds over 50 mph. &&