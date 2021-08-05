3 things for tomorrow
First Friday
It's the first Friday of the month, which means Missoula's monthly art walk is back!
Tomorrow, galleries and local businesses are welcoming August with a free celebration of artwork in downtown Missoula.
All First Friday events are hosted by downtown businesses who choose to participate.
You can find a list of this month's participants on artsmissoula.com.
First Friday runs from 5-8 p.m. tomorrow.
Sweet Pea Festival
In Bozeman, tomorrow kicks off a weekend full of arts, entertainment and activities at the 44th Annual Sweet Pea Festival!
Sweet Pea is welcoming people of all ages to attend, and children ages 12 and under get in free.
You can find out where to get your tickets on our website.
Montana State Fair
There's only a few days left to enjoy the Montana State Fair, happening for one final weekend in Great Falls.
This year marks the fair's 90th Anniversary, so don't miss your chance to enjoy all the rides and delicious fair food lasting through Aug. 7.