3 things for tomorrow
Sweet Pea Festival
It's a weekend full of arts, entertainment and activities in Bozeman with the 44th Annual Sweet Pea Festival.
Sweet Pea is welcoming people of all ages to attend, and children 12 years old and younger are free.
Check our website to find out where to get your tickets.
Farmer's Market
The Missoula Farmer's Market is back in the heart of downtown tomorrow.
The market features locally grown and produced foods from across western Montana.
The market runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the north end of Higgins Avenue.
Montana State Fair
There's only a few days left to enjoy the Montana State Fair in Great Falls.
This year marks the fair's 90th Anniversary, so don't miss your chance to enjoy all the rides and food!
The fair runs through Aug. 7.