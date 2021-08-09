3 things for tomorrow
Tuesday evening farmers market
A chance to support local farmers in western Montana. The Tuesday evening farmers’ market is back tomorrow from 5-7 pm at the crossings on north Higgins Street. It's Missoula’s longest-running farmers' market, now in its 49th year. The event is up and running every Tuesday evening now through September.
Vaccine clinic
If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, the Flathead County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic for people 12 and older by appointment or walk-in tomorrow at the Flathead City-County Health Department Immunization Clinic. To set up an appointment, call (406)-751-8119 or submit an online form at flathead-health.org.
Hygiene products drive
In Great Falls, Alluvion Health is hosting a hygiene product drive tomorrow as part of national health center week. Unhoused people in the community are welcome to pick up products tomorrow at Alluvion Health's second location between 11 am and 6 pm.