3 things for tomorrow:
YNP Safety Tips:
Yellowstone National Park officials want you to plan ahead before enjoying the 4th of July weekend.
Right now, most of the park's camping and lodging is reserved and full.
No camping overnight vehicle parking is allowed in pullouts, parking areas, picnic grounds or any other place that is a designated campground.
Also, remember to leave your fireworks at home.
Right now, the park is very dry and just a spark could ignite a wildfire.
Marijuana Tax:
Missoula County Commissioners are seeking public comment tomorrow as they decide whether or not to move forward with a special election for voters to consider a 3% local-option tax on marijuana sales.
The meeting starts at 2 p.m.
We will be there to bring you the latest developments.
Gas Tax:
Tomorrow is July 1, which means the state's gas tax goes up by half a cent as part of the bridge and road safety and accountability act.
The tax is used for road repairs and construction.
Right now, the average price of gas is $3.08 a gallon.
Make sure to tune in tomorrow on Wake Up Montana where we'll tell you how this tax could affect your holiday travel plans.