3 things for tomorrow:
Missoula Scheels Update
Tomorrow, we'll take you inside the Southgate Mall for an exclusive update on store construction.
You won't want to miss your first look at the incoming Scheels store before it opens this October.
We're also tracking an ongoing worker shortage and its impacts on Scheels' hiring process.
Bozeman Officers Swear-in
Three new officers swear-in to serve and protect the Bozeman community tomorrow.
We'll introduce you to the faces of the Bozeman Police Department.
Plus, you'll get a look inside the department's promotion ceremony for a new chief and deputy chief.
Great Falls Block Party
Finally, Great Falls residents should get ready for some fun at tomorrow's Downtown Summer Block Party.
The even will feature live, local music, games and much more!
For those with a competitive side, a community cornhole tournament is open for teams with a $20 entry fee.
The family-friendly event runs tomorrow night from 5-10 p.m.