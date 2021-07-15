3 things for tomorrow:
SNAP Benefits Impacts
Find out how an end to Montana's state of emergency could mean substantial cuts to food assistance for families across the state.
Tomorrow, we'll sit down with experts to break down how Governor Greg Gianforte's decision to end Montana's emergency order could impact families depending on SNAP Benefits.
The governor put the emergency order back in place in January in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With new COVID cases plummeting across the state, that order is set to expire in August.
Big Sky Pride Preview
We'll take you to Helena for a preview of one of the biggest pride festivals in the state, Big Sky Pride.
We'll tell you what attendees can expect.
Plus, there will be a temporary suspension to the city's open container ordinance.
Stiff Person Syndrome
Tomorrow, you can meet two Montanans battling a disease that usually takes seven years to diagnose.
We'll talk with them about the hardships of Stiff Person Syndrome and how you can get these Montanans the help they need.