Campfire safety: do's and don'ts

3 things for tomorrow:

Stage II Fire Restrictions Missoula County

Stage II fire restrictions will go into effect tomorrow morning for Missoula County.

This prohibits having a fire or campfire.

You can not smoke, except for in an enclosed vehicle or building, or in an area clear of vegetation or flammable materials three feet in all directions.

The use of motor vehicles off designated roads and trails will also be prohibited.

Big Sky Pride

After not being able to gather for over a year, the state's largest LGBTQ+ pride group, Big Sky Pride, continues taking to the streets of Helena.

The annual celebration will wrap up events in the state's capital tomorrow with a parade and rally starting at 11 a.m.

Boats in the Breaks

Finally, in Fort Benton, a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

The friends of the Missouri Breaks Monument's will be holding their first annual Boats in the Breaks canoe and kayak race.

The 20 mile paddle along the Missouri River begins at 11 a.m.

Tags

News For You