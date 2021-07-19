3 things for tomorrow:
Tampa Bay Visits White House
For the first time since 2017, Super Bowl champions are visiting the White House.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be congratulated by President Joe Biden in person tomorrow, after winning Super Bowl LV.
Earlier this month, President Biden welcomed the 2020 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dogders, to the White House.
The Buccaneer's victory marked the sixth Super Bowl win for quarterback Tom Brady, but there's no confirmation yet that he will be traveling with the team.
Sip n' Dip Search
Tomorrow, a nationwide hunt for the next voice of the Sip n' Dip in Great Falls will begin.
The lounge says this search isn't to replace Piano Pat, who passed away in May after playing at the Sip n' Dip for more than six decades.
Instead, the lounge says, they're looking to add something new.
Tomorrow, we'll take you inside the local competition featuring some special guests.
COVID-19 Mobile Clinics
More vaccine clinics are coming to a summer event near you as an expanded effort in Gallatin County works to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health officials are making the process as easy as possible, setting up at hiking trails, Farmer's Markets and even at Bozeman's Music on Main event.
A full break down of the mobile clinic's schedule will be available tomorrow.