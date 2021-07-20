3 things for tomorrow:
Big Sky Fair
The state fair kicks off tomorrow at Gallatin County Fairgrounds with lots of events, rides and food to enjoy.
Plus, performances by Nelly, Granger Smith and Trace Adkins during the night shows on July 21-23.
Gates open to the public tomorrow at 11 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.
Restaurant Gives Back
The first mobile drive-thru restaurant of its kind reaches a big milestone in Great Falls.
The Carnivorium is a 125-foot long restaurant that features a mobile kitchen, drive-thru lane, menu speaker box and a delivery window.
Tomorrow, we'll tell you how the unique restaurant is giving back to the community in just its first nine months of operation.
Infrastructure Deal
We're tracking a bi-partisan infrastructure deal on Captiol Hill.
A key senate procedural vote looms this week on the more than one-trillion dollar bill.
The vote is a stress test to determine whether both sides of the political aisle can work together to finalize a deal.