3 things for tomorrow:
Floaters Shuttle
Floaters can now hop on the U-Dash at University of Montana's campus rec. center and get a ride to the Sharon Fishing Access site in East Missoula.
But this isn't just for students.
Tomorrow, we'll tell you how the program is making floating safer for the entire community.
Bozeman Water Bill
City Officials say restrictions on water usage is working for people living in Bozeman on the City's Stage II drought restrictions.
However, they want everyone to know about water bill surcharges starting in August.
Tomorrow, find out what your location could cost you.
Evening Farmer's Market
The Tuesday evening Farmer's Market returns tomorrow.
The market runs from 5-7 p.m. at the XXXS on North Higgins Street.
This Tuesday evening market is Missoula's longest running Farmer's Market, and is now in its 49th year.
If you can't make it tomorrow, don't worry!
The event is up and running every Tuesday evening now through September.