3 things for tomorrow:
Air Ambulance Expands
A new partnership is expanding medical service in the Gallatin Valley.
Billings Clinic's air ambulance is now in service out of Bozeman.
Helicopter crew includes nurses, paramedics and pilots.
Tomorrow, find out how the crew is making outdoor activities safer, and take a look inside Billings Clinic's facility going up in Bozeman.
Recreation Site Reopens
A popular recreation area in Missoula prepares to reopen after being closed for nearly two months.
The closure was part of the city's efforts to remove illegal campsites, clean and restore vegetation.
You can hear how city officials are ensuring the area stays open and clean for public use, tomorrow.
United Way Ribbon-Cutting
It's been a long-time coming for the United Way of Cascade County.
But finally, the organization is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new office space.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. on 1900 32nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls.
The public is welcome to attend.