3 things for tomorrow:
Fire Crew Encouragement
Tomorrow, we'll take you to Showdown, a ski resort in central Montana that's been transformed into a hosting site for hot shot crews working on fires across the state.
Find out how you can send those crews some words of encouragement and what it means to them.
Digital Healthcare
Plus, we'll talk about a new healthcare option available for the first time in Montana.
The largest digital medical practice is launching right here in the Treasure State.
Tomorrow, we hear from the company to find out what enrollment looks like, who qualifies and what's available.
Remote Learning
We're getting parents and students ready for the upcoming school year.
With remote learning still an option for Bozeman High and Gallatin High School students, we'll talk about who qualifies and how this could impact extracurricular activities in the fall.