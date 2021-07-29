3 things for tomorrow:
UM Fall Preps
The University of Montana is working to prepare for the upcoming fall semester after receiving new advice from the Missoula City-County Health Department.
At this point, the plan is for classrooms to look more like they did pre-COVID.
But the university is encouraging students to mask up indoors, especially if they aren't vaccinated.
Tomorrow, hear more about how UM's COVID Response Team is working with the health department to stay on top of the latest guidance.
R Bar Anniversary
Tomorrow marks 10 years since Rocking R Bar's reopening in downtown Bozeman.
The bar originally opened in the late 1940s, but in 2009, a gas explosion rocked Bozeman and destroyed a whole city block, including the 'R Bar'.
Two years later, the Rocking R Bar reopened with a huge celebration.
The celebration returns tomorrow night with free t-shirts and hourly giveaways until closing time.
Montana State Fair
In Great Falls, the 2021 Montana State Fair kicks off tomorrow!
This year marks the fair's 90th anniversary.
With people often coming in from all over the state, the fair alone brings in an average of over $2.5 million to Great Fall's economy.
The fun starts tomorrow and runs through Aug. 7.