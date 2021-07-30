Tomorrow Cascade County Commissioners discuss plans for Montana State Fair

3 things for tomorrow:

Montana State Fair

It's time for fair food and fun with the Montana State Fair in full swing this weekend in Great Falls.

Just like most business right now, the carnival is experiencing staff shortages.

Normally there are about 165 people operating rides or working concessions but this year they're down to about 25 people.

That's not ruining the fun though especially since this year marks the 90th anniversary of the Montana State Fair

The fair will be in town until August 7.

Digital healthcare service

A new healthcare option available for the first time in Montana.

We’re talking about the nation's largest digital medical practice.

Tomorrow find out what enrollment looks like, who qualifies, and what's available right here on Montana Right Now.

Gallatin Valley Farmers’ Market

The Gallatin Valley Farmers’ Market returns tomorrow after a quick hiatus due to the Big Sky Country State Fair last weekend.

The market features vendors with local meats, fruit, vegetables, artisans, sweet treats and much more.

You can stop by the farmers market every Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

