3 things for tomorrow:
Operation Shelter Project
In Missoula, the public is encouraged to weigh in on the city's Operation Shelter Project.
Beginning tomorrow at noon, Mayor John Engen and Missoula County Commissioners will hear a report and recommendations on potential alternative sites for people who are currently camping illegally in the urban wild.
We will listen in on that meeting and bring you the latest developments.
Dealership Delays
We're tracking a global computer chip shortage, slowing car production and impacting car dealerships in Montana.
We'll sit down with local dealers tomorrow to learn how this shortage is impacting your services, and how they plan to keep up with supply and demand.
Cascade Conservation District Anniversary
Great Falls residents get ready for dinner, drinks and entertainment in celebration of Cascade Conservation District's 75th Anniversary.
Festivities start tomorrow at 4 p.m. at the Montana ExpoPark.
Tickets cost $25 per person, and $10 for children 12 years old and under.
To see if tickets are still available, call (406) 866-0020.