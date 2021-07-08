3 things for tomorrow:
Bozeman Art Walk
Tomorrow kicks off the first art walk of the season.
Art walks are scheduled for the second Friday in July, August and September.
Over 35 businesses and galleries are participating in the walk this year.
The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. with live music on the street and dancing in the park.
Missoula Art Expo
In Missoula, a reception for Frame of Mind's third annual Art Exposition kicks off tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
This is a celebration of artists of all ages, backgrounds, medias and styles.
Each year, the artist's work is judged by local influential artists and leaders to find the best of the best.
Guest judges this year include local art legend Monte Dolack.
Tropical Storm Elsa
We're tracking national headlines tomorrow, as tropical storm Elsa already brings widespread damage to communities in Florida.
Jacksonville's mayor reports one person was killed in the storm.
Sever residences also received damage, and thousands of homes reported power outages.