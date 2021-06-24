3 things for tomorrow:
Missoula City is set to host a press conference on recreational use of Marshall Mountain.
This comes after the community voiced concern that if a property sale goes through, there would be fewer recreational access points in the area.
Our team will be at the press conference to bring you the latest developments.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest Service is issuing Stage I fire restrictions, effective June 25.
This will effect areas in Bozeman, West Yellowstone, Livingston and Big Sky.
For those trying to camp this summer, fires will no longer be allowed in rock fire rings.
Wilderness areas on forest service lands will also have a no fire policy.
If you plan to hit Montana's waterways tomorrow, you'll want to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of invasive species.
A Yellowstone National Park boat inspector found Quagga Mussels on a visitor's boat last Thursday at Grant Village.
Quagga Mussels, like Zebra Mussels, are highly invasive.
To do your part in protecting Montana's waters, make sure to stop at all required boat checks and examine all of your boats, kayaks, canoes and tubes.