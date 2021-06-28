Splash Pads
One easy and free way to beat the heat this week is with splash pads at area parks.
The splash pads in Missoula are running everyday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
While they're a great play spot for kids of all ages, we do have a few safety tips for you to keep in mind:
Kids should wear swim shoes or water sandals to prevent from slipping, and also protect their feet against hot pavement around the splash pads.
Frequent breaks to re-hydrate and re-apply sunscreen are also recommended.
Pet Safety
For pet owners, if tomorrow is too hot for you outside, it's definitely too hot for your dog.
Walking pets on hot pavement can lead to sever blisters and burns on their paws.
And leaving a pet inside a car, even with the windows down or in the shade, is NEVER safe.
It's also important to watch for signs of heat stroke in dogs, including excessive panting, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion and seizures.
Ridge Waters Holiday Prep
Make sure to stick with us tomorrow, as we take you inside Ridge Waters Water Park in Butte to find out how they're preparing for an influx of guest through the holiday weekend.
