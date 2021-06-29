3 things for tomorrow:
Fishing Closures
If you're looking to get on the water, there are some fishing closures in effect, due to excessive heat.
FWP says warming water temperatures and low flows can make fish more susceptible to disease and mortality.
So, the following fishing areas are closed from 2 p.m. to midnight at the following rivers:
- Beaverhead River hoot owl restrictions from the mouth to Laknar Lane Bridge
- Smith River hoot owl restrictions from the confluence of the North and South Fork of the Smith River to Eden Bridge south of Great Falls
- Shields River full fishing closure from the mouth to Rock Creek
- Lower Big Hole River hoot owl restrictions from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to Notch Bottom FAS
- Upper Big Hole River full fishing closure from Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadow Road to the North Fork Big Hole River
- Jefferson River entire river hoot owl restrictions
- Sun River hoot owl restrictions from the mouth of Muddy Creek to the Highway 287 Bridge
Jefferson River is the only river that is entirely impacted.
Missoula Marijuana Tax
Plus, Missoula County Commissioners are seeking public comment tomorrow as they decide whether to move forward with a special election for voters to consider a 3% local-option tax on marijuana sales.
The meeting starts at 2 p.m.
We will be there to bring you the latest developments.
Bozeman Forum
The City of Bozeman will also host a community forum tomorrow to share updates on its Equity Indicators Project.
The project uses local and national data, as well as community input to provide insight on how Bozeman can address gaps in services and access to resources in the community.
The virtual forum starts at 6 p.m.
You can register for the forum at https://bit.ly/3AeMSgI. Please note, once you register, you will receive an email with the Zoom link for the session.