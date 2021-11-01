1. Economic Bills Vote
House Democrat leaders are pushing for votes on both the 1-2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill and the larger 1.75 trillion dollar economic plan as soon as Tuesday.
Both bills could be on the floor as soon as tomorrow.
If it passes the House, the infrastructure bill would go to Biden's desk for his signature, while the economic bill would go to the Senate for a vote.
The timing is critical because on Dec. 3, government funding runs out.
2. Community Night at 5 On Black
Order your favorite bowl from 5 On Black in Downtown Missoula tomorrow and give back to ta good cause.
All you have to say is "I'd like to support MUD."
MUD stands for the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, whose focus is on building a more sustainable community.
The fundraiser runs tomorrow from 3-8 p.m.
3. Helena Public Schools Meeting
In Central Montana, Helena Public Schools' Board of Trustees is hosting a policy committee meeting tomorrow from noon to 1 p.m.
The public is welcome to virtually attend that meeting on Microsoft Teams.
Agenda items include human sexuality instruction, educational opportunities and children of military families.