Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Horse Donations
Flathead County Animal Control is in need of some items after seizing 17 horses in an animal cruelty complaint case.
White the Flathead County Sheriff's Office investigates the case, here's how you can help: Animal Control is in need of horse blankets, grass hay or light alfalfa grass hay, senior feed and alfalfa pellets.
If you are able to donate any of these items, email horses@flatheadmt.gov and let them know what you are willing to donate.
2. Double Snap Dollars Program
We'll introduce you to the program helping connect lower-income families with products from local farmers.
Tomorrow, find out how the Double Snap Dollars Program will help nearly 10,000 Missoula families eat local.
3. Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest continues tomorrow at the Celtic Cowboy in Great Falls.
The event runs from 4-9:30 p.m. with authentic Bavarian food and beer.
There will also be live music by the Swingin' Messerschmidts to welcome in the first of October.