Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Weather Authority Alert
We're tracking winter advisories around the state to keep you informed ahead of tomorrow's commute.
You may be going to bed soon, but our Wake Up Montana team is just getting started, bringing you the latest travel alerts in your area starting at 5 a.m.
Make sure you never miss out on breaking news by downloading our Montana Right Now news app from the App Store.
2. Hotel Shelter
With temperatures dropping the HRDC and Gallatin County are teaming up to purchase a hotel for additional shelter this winter season.
As organizers are racing against winter's clock, we'll take you inside their progress tomorrow on Wake Up Montana.
3. National Farmer's Day
Tomorrow is a celebration of one of America's oldest industries: Oct. 12 is National Famer's Day.
To celebrate, you can buy fruits and vegetables from a local Farmer's Market.
You can also visit a nearby farm for a fun fall activity and thank a farmer in person.