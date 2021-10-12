Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Mail Ballots
Be sure to check your mail box tomorrow as counties across Montana begin mailing out ballots for the Nov. 2 general election.
In Missoula County, this is an all-mail election.
Voters must return their ballots to the elections center by 8 p.m. on election day.
Elections officials in Gallatin County will also begin mailing out ballots tomorrow.
2. Recreation Reminder
There's an uptick in trash on trails and interactions with wildlife in Missoula, and one tourism improvement district says they know why.
Tomorrow, we'll hear how they plan to get it under control.
3. Breast Cancer Awareness Event
Businesses in the Gallatin valley are doing their part to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Tomorrow, all tasty incentives encouraging customers to shop local and raise funds for cancer resource centers.