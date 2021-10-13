Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. EPA Butte Meeting
The Environmental Protection Agency will meet with Butte residents to discuss new developments in the community.
The virtual meeting runs tomorrow from 7-9 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.
Tentative agenda items include an update on Main Street's chemical plume and plans for migratory waterfowl protection.
We have information on how to join that meeting on our website.
2. Vaccine Meeting
FDA vaccine advisors are set to consider both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 booster doses tomorrow.
Moderna is urging the government authorize a half-size COVID-19 booster dose for some adults.
The FDA previously authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 booster dose for some adults.
3. Thursday Night Rides
"Thursday Night Bike Rides" returns in Missoula.
Bikers will meet at Pattee Canyon Connection tomorrow and are encouraged to bring a light.
Rides start every Thursday at 6 p.m. and are open to the public.
To find out where the group is riding next, you can follow them on Twitter at Missoula TNR.