Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Brian Laundrie Developments
There's been a grim turn in the search for Brian Laundrie, the missing fiancé of homicide victim Gabby Petito.
Today, investigators found what appears to be human remains in the vast wilderness of the Carlton Reserve in South Florida, an area Laundrie was known to frequent.
Stick with us tomorrow as the FBI processes the scene and "items of interest" belonging to Laundrie, including a backpack and notebook.
2. Gas Prices Rising
You can expect to pay more at the pump tomorrow: Gas is getting even more expensive.
That's the result of another spike in oil prices.
According to AAA, the national average for regular unleaded gas went up to $3.35 a gallon today.
That's an increase of nearly $00.7 from a week ago.
3. Supply Chain
Tomorrow, the National Guard could step in to help with the supply chain crisis.
Groups are pressing the White House to help find a solution to address the ongoing bottleneck issues.
The supply chain mess has caused delayed shipments, rising cost of goods and shelves have been left empty at stores across the nation.