Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Brian Laundrie Case
There's been a breakthrough in the Brian Laundrie case as officials confirm the human remains found in Florida are Laundrie.
The FBI confirmed the remains found in a Florida nature reserve are those of Laundrie, who disappeared last month just days after his fiance, Gabby Petito, was reported missing.
Stay with us tomorrow as the coroner's office will continue to investigate what happened to Laundrie and how he died.
2. Waterfowl Roundup
Back in Montana, winter is coming.
That's why Great Falls Park and Recreation staff are rounding up waterfowl tomorrow morning in Gibson Park.
Families are welcome to help move waterfowl to their winter home at the north end of the park starting at 10:30 a.m.
3. Flu Shot Clinic
It's not too late to get your flu shot!
The Missoula City-County Health Department and Imagine Nation Brewing are coming together to bring you a free flu vaccine clinic tomorrow from 3-7 p.m.
Walk-ins are limited, so you're encouraged to register ahead of time.
Call 406-258-3363 to sign up.