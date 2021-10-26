Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. World Series
It is fall and that means it's time for the Fall Classic!
ABC FOX MONTANA is proud to be your home for the World Series, and we have a good one on tap.
That's right, the winners of the American League, the Houston Astros, host the winners of the National League, the Atlanta Braves.
Best of four series game two is tomorrow night.
First pitch is at 6 p.m., and you can catch the entire ball game with us on FOX MONTANA.
2. Street Closed
In Missoula, 14th Street will be closed tomorrow through Thursday as crews complete water main work.
Detour signs will be in place, but drivers are advised to plan alternate routes on these days, if possible.
3. Pumpkin Carving Contest
As we get ready for Halloween, The Revolver in Anaconda is hosting a pumpkin carving contest tomorrow.
Participants are invited to bring their pumpkin to The Revolver from 4:30-7:30 p.m., create their masterpiece, and leave it on display for judging on Oct. 30.