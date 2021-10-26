Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Wind 35 mph with gusts to 46 mph. Gusty winds are expected to develop around 8 AM MDT Wednesday morning and remain through Wednesday afternoon.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&