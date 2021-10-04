Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Paint the Town Pink
Bozeman is painting the town pink!
October kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and businesses in the Gallatin Valley are doing their part to support the cause.
Tomorrow, all tasty incentives encouraging customers to shop local and raise funds for cancer research centers.
2. Caras Park Project
A popular park in Downtown Missoula closes down as crews begin work on a major makeover.
Tomorrow, we'll head to Caras Park for a look at the new project improving and updating amenities along the Clark Fork River.
3. Sip n' Dip Musician Search
Live music returns to the Sip n' Dip Lounge in Great Falls this week as part of the lounge's search for a new musician to carry on the legacy of Montana icon Piano Pat.
Pat played the piano at the lounge for more than six decades before her passing in May.
The winning musician will be announced this Friday.