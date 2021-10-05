Three Things for Tomorrow
1. Winter Shelter Meeting
Winter is coming, and the City of Missoula is getting a jump start on finalizing its plans for emergency winter shelter.
City officials will meet virtually tomorrow morning to present a final contract for expanded shelter at the Johnson Street Community Center.
The additional shelter is part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 while the Poverello Center operates at reduce capacity.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Zoom.
2. Cascade County Board of Health Meeting
The Cascade County Board of Health will also meet virtually tomorrow for an update on the community's COVID-19 situation.
Agenda items include an update to the board of health's governing body, an overview of the county's prevention services and the county's latest COVID-19 report.
The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.
3. Montana VA Flu Vaccines
It's time for Montana Veterans to get their flu shots!
The Montana VA is offering flu shots at no cost across the state.
If you're a veteran, head to the Montana VA website for a full list of locations and times to schedule your appointment.