Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Job Fair
There will be a networking opportunity for a variety of industries in Missoula.
Tomorrow, Job Services Missoula is working to match candidates to the right position by hosting its first career fair since the pandemic hit.
The event will take place from 3-6 p.m. at the Hilton Inn on Reserve Street.
Veterans will have early access beginning at 2:30 p.m.
2. Oktoberfest
It's Oktoberfest in Butte!
Be sure to head over to Slainte Butte America Pub tomorrow evening for some sweet swag and classic Oktoberfest style grub.
The deals run from 4 p.m. to midnight.
3. Fire Mode
Smoke is filling the skies in Central Montana as fire crews work to contain several late-season wildfires.
Stick with us tomorrow on Montana Right Now for the latest containment information to help you plan ahead.