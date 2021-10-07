Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. MSU Homecoming
Cat fans, remember to show your school spirit on "Blue and Gold Friday" for the State of Montana.
The Cat's homecoming celebrations continue tomorrow with the opening of the new Bobcat Athletic Complex at 4 p.m., and the Homecoming Pep Rally on Main Street in Downtown Bozeman takes place at 6 p.m.
2. Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest celebrations continue in Butte!
Head to Slainte Butte America Pub tomorrow evening for some sweet swag and classic Oktoberfest style grub.
The deals run from 4 p.m. to midnight.
3. Fire Mode
Smoke is filling the skies in Central Montana as fire crews work to contain several late-season wildfires.
Stick with us tomorrow on Montana Right Now for the latest containment information helping you plan for the day ahead.