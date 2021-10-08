Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. MSU Homecoming
Cat fans, it's game day!
And MSU Homecoming festivities are in full swing.
Fans can start off game day at the MSU Homecoming parade Downtown starting at 10 a.m.
Ben, Mark and some other familiar faces will be participating in the parade, so make sure you wave and say hi.
The Alumni Homecoming Tailgate will be underway at 11:30 a.m. outside Bobcat Stadium.
And to wrap up the festivities, the Cats will host Cal Poly at 2 p.m.
2. Harvest Festival
Families with young children are invited to enjoy a pumpkin patch with games, crafts and fall treats during tomorrow's Harvest Festival in Great Falls.
There is no cost for admission and the first 50 kids receive a free pumpkin.
The event runs from 9-11 a.m.
3. Farmer's Market
And before you Griz fans head to the game, make sure to stop by the Missoula Farmer's Market tomorrow for some home-grown breakfast.
The market, located at the north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXs runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
To place an order online, sign up on the Missoula Farmer's Market website.