Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Ravalli County Fair
Pull on your boots because it's rodeo time in Ravalli County!
The Ravalli County Fair kicks off tomorrow night in Hamilton, with live music by Ned LeDoux starting at 5 p.m. in the main arena.
This year's theme is Blue Jeans and Rodeo Scenes.
The fair is in town tomorrow through Labor Day weekend.
2. Trivia in the Park
Great Falls' Trivia in the Park continues a September series, weather permitting, in Giant's Spring State Park.
Join park staff in the grassy area in front of the spring tomorrow for a variety of trivia topics and music.
Round one kicks off at 5:30 p.m.
3. Food Bank Hours
The Missoula Food Bank's Meal Distribution Program is updating its hours.
Starting tomorrow, anyone in need of emergency food services can stop by the Food Bank on Wyoming Street starting at 10 a.m.
The Missoula Food Bank's full schedule can be found on their website.