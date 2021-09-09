Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Paddleheads Mustangs Series
Join us for another night at the ballpark in Missoula tomorrow.
The Missoula Paddleheads continue their series against the Billings Mustangs at Allegiance Field.
The game starts at 7 p.m., and there are still some tickets available.
You can also catch the game live on our partner station SWX.
2.COVID Mandate Follow Up
We're following up with local leaders after President Joe Biden hands down new vaccine mandates for federal workers and businesses with over 100 employees.
Tomorrow, we'll look at a timeline for these mandates and how it will impact Montana's workforce.
3. Helena Ales for Trails
Join beer lovers in Downtown Helena tomorrow for the city's Ales for Trails event.
The beer, cider, kombucha and wine tasting festival raises funds for Helena's trail system.
The festival is happening in Pioneer Park tomorrow from 5-9 p.m.
General admission tickets are still available online at Eventbrite for $30.