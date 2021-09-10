Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Farmer's Market
Before fans head into Bobcat Stadium, it's your final weekend to stop by the Gallatin Valley Farmer's Market in Bozeman.
The Farmer's Market features vendors with local meats, fruit, vegetables, artisans, sweet treats and much more.
You can stop by the Farmer's Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gallatin County fairgrounds.
2. Patriot Day
Before college football kicks off around the Treasure State tomorrow, take time to honor those who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and give back in their names.
On Patriot Day, you can honor their memories by volunteering, spreading kindness and participating in remembrance vigils.
3. Vaccine Sweepstakes
There are some good incentives to get you COVID-19 vaccine shot tomorrow.
Butte-Silver Bow Count is giving away thousands of dollars to vaccinated residents as part of its vaccine sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes started on June 24 and will run through Sept. 30 with winners announced every Thursday.