Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Tropical Storm Nicholas
We're tracking the aftermath of tropical storm Nicholas, expected to impact the gulf coast just two weeks after Hurricane Ida.
Forecasters are warning people that heavy rains could cause significant flooding in southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana.
Some areas could see nine to 12 inches of rain.
Others could receive at least 15 inches by the end of this week.
The tropical storm is expected to make landfall overnight.
2. Airport Exercise
Butte's Bert Mooney Airport will hold a full-scale emergency response exercise tomorrow from 9-11 a.m.
The drill will test the speed and effectiveness of staff in the event of an aircraft emergency.
Officials say this exercise will not cause any delays or interruptions to normal Bert Mooney Airport operations.
3. Farmer's Market
The Tuesday evening farmer's market is back tomorrow form 5-7 p.m. at the XXXs on North Higgins Street in Missoula.
It's the city's longest running farmer's market, now in its 49th year.
The event is up and running every Tuesday evening through the end of September.